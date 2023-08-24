Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Real Goal of the “Pandemic” Was Total Digital Enslavement, Using Digital ID and CBDCs:
channel image
The Prisoner
8691 Subscribers
Shop now
293 views
Published 13 hours ago

Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Real Goal of the “Pandemic” Was Total Digital Enslavement, Using Digital ID and CBDCs:

"[The] logical endpoint [is] totalitarian control of everyone on the planet using digital techniques. This whole thing is a multi year plan designed to smash civil society, to wreck the economy and to introduce various digital controls, [including] digital ID."

"If you accept this, you are in the first stages of the same funnel that cattle go down waiting [for] the stun bullet. So please say no, because there’s no escape from the totalitarian control that digital ID will grant. Whoever owns the database and controls the algorithm, controls you."

Full interview: https://rumble.com/v2bhm8e-dr.-michael-yeadon-are-the-mrna-injections-toxic-by-mistake-or-by-design.html

Source @Real World News


Keywords
enslavementdigitalidcbdcsdr mike yeadon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket