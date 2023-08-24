Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon: The Real Goal of the “Pandemic” Was Total Digital Enslavement, Using Digital ID and CBDCs:
"[The] logical endpoint [is] totalitarian control of everyone on the planet using digital techniques. This whole thing is a multi year plan designed to smash civil society, to wreck the economy and to introduce various digital controls, [including] digital ID."
"If you accept this, you are in the first stages of the same funnel that cattle go down waiting [for] the stun bullet. So please say no, because there’s no escape from the totalitarian control that digital ID will grant. Whoever owns the database and controls the algorithm, controls you."
Full interview: https://rumble.com/v2bhm8e-dr.-michael-yeadon-are-the-mrna-injections-toxic-by-mistake-or-by-design.html
Source @Real World News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.