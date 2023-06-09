More Criminal Ukraine Regime Activity - Footage of Three Storm Shadow Missiles Hitting a 'Children's Camp' on the Arabatskaya Strelka in Genichesk.

UkroWehrmacht is mad because of the "Banzai counteroffensive" and wasting limited number of missiles on civilian objects...

Footage of three Storm Shadow missiles hitting a children's camp on the Arabatskaya Strelka in Genichesk

"The criminal Kiev regime fired three rockets at a pioneer camp in the Kherson region, presumably — "Storm Shadow". One missile was shot down by air defense, two hit a civilian object. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," - the Head of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo.

A comment was posted with this video that might explain: This was the place were VVP had a meeting with the generals in charge of the Kherson front. Probably, those morons of the NATOUKR thought that the HQ is still there. Ridiculous! The geolocation was published the day after the meeting, and, of course everybody left inmediately...