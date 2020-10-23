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GMB (Piers Morgan etc) Embarrassing/Unsuccessful Attempt To Ridicule Piers Corbyn - MSM Damage Control
Resist, Defy, Do Not Comply
Resist, Defy, Do Not Comply
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55 views • October 23, 2020
Cringeworthy Main-Stream Media Damage Control

Piers Morgan and paid-for cronies at Good Morning Britain attempt unsuccessfully to ridicule Piers Corbyn (Trafalgar Square Anti-lockdown Protester) regarding covid issues.

Plandemic 2: http://banned.video/watch?id=5f5fe441dc50dc07a1fbe5c1
gbdeclaration.org - sign the "Great Barrington Declaration"

Stop wearing the mask and just say "I don't consent"
Stop the 5g rollout
Stop mandatory vaccinations
Stop the abuse, torture and murder of innocent children (Royals, Epstein etc)
Stop the lying and corrupt British government
Stop the poisoning of our food supply (gm, non-organic etc)
Stop the WiFi in our children’s schools
Stop accepting the unelected WHO and UN mandates
Stop putting up with this shit - wake up and tell others!!!!!!
Keywords
politicsprotestpiers corbyncrimes against humanitypiers morganlockdowncovidtrafalagar square
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy