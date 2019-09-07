(MIAC #226) Will Industry Proactively Jump to Action Before 2028 Global Starvation

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ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#recordrain #grandsolarminimum #civilizationcycle #climaterevolution #globalcropyield
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DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Magnetic pole reversal coupled with a Grand Solar Minimum
•Air turbulence on flights increasing
•Galactic cosmic rays causing more cloud cover and record rain events globally
•Global food shortages 2028
•Complete shutdown in the solar wind 2028
•US breaks 125-year rain record for country wide totals Jan-June 2019
•No Plant 19 continues late summer decreased crop yields
•Insider trading as USDA crop reports are released May, July, August.
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***KEEP ADAPT 2030 INDEPENDENT & ON AIR by VISITING MY SPONSORS***
My Patriot Supply
Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
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ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
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NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
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***Your Support is GREATLY Appreciated***
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*** Today’s Story Links ***
MONSTER ERUPTION AT KAMCHATKA (SHIVELUCH) — ASH FIRED TO 70,000 FEET (21.3 KM) — “VEI 5/6 CONFIRMED” — GLOBAL COOLING https://electroverse.net/monster-erup...
Volcano Ash Advisory Center https://www.weather.gov/vaac/
https://www.avo.alaska.edu/activity/i...
Sheveluch webcam Russian observatory http://geoportal.kscnet.ru/volcanoes/...
Shiveluch volcano news and updates https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/shiv...
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ADAPT 2030 SOCIAL MEDIA
STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/adap...
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
LBRY: https://spee.ch/@adapt2030
FB https://www.facebook.com/Miniiceage
TWITTER https://twitter.com/adapt2030
Video & Audio Content
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org