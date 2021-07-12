© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new Cyber Pearl Harbor is planned -- Wolf Clan media
Follow
0
Share
Report
327 views • July 12, 2021
Wolf Clan media video documents the False Flags and hidden agenda of the NWO -- which is now out in the open everywhere. They have announced "Cyber Polygon" plans to take down national Power-Grids and blame it on hackers. Get 100_watt solar panel and deep-cycle battery with car-socket extender -- for 12-volt power back-up.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.