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EXCERPT: CORRUPT ROTTED EU STATES "LEADERS" - PRETENDING EVIL IS "NORMAL"
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31 views • June 16, 2021
ROTTED CRIMINAL EU -GOVERNMENTS/NATION-STATES ARE KEY PERPETRATORS OF THE MURDEROUS SCAM THAT IS - PROJECT COVID 19 - MILLIONS OF GOOD PEOPLE ON THE CONTINENT OF EUROPE - BUT MOST OF THE EU "NATION STATES" GOVERNMENTS ARE CORRUPTED TO THE CORE EXCERPT: PRELUDE TO PROJECT "COVID19" PRETENDING EVIL IS "NORMAL"
EXCERPT: SATANIC 9 MILLION DOLLAR TAX FUNDED "CEREMONY" FOR AN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
PEOPLE WALKING AROUND LIKE ZOMBIES, MINDLESS AS EVIL TAKES CONTROL OF EVERYTHING WHERE TORTURE AND TORMENT AND UNNECESSARY DEATH IS "NORMAL"
EXCERPT: SATANIC 9 MILLION DOLLAR TAX FUNDED "CEREMONY" FOR AN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT
PEOPLE WALKING AROUND LIKE ZOMBIES, MINDLESS AS EVIL TAKES CONTROL OF EVERYTHING WHERE TORTURE AND TORMENT AND UNNECESSARY DEATH IS "NORMAL"
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