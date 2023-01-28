Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5 Docs: Medical and personal tyranny. Shift in thinking: Looking inside for answers. Dr. Palevsky
106 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

End your dependence on the Rockefeller medical system.   "Where we get our support and answers must come more from inside [intuition - internal world] and that's reflected on the macrocosm [external world around us]." This is the shift from authoritarian to intuitive-relational communication.

How to provide resources for DIY SELF-HELP DETOX for the jab. Start Your Health Journey.

Providing resources. Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Nitazoxanide, Chlorine Dioxide. Tons more: NAC, C60, food grade charcoal, food grade clays, healing superfoods, healing supplements. EnergyMe333.com

Ivermectin www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Dr Merritt Home Guide Parasite Protocol. https://drleemerritt.com/uploads/PARASITES.pdf

FULL SHOW: Critically Thinking 5 docs December 11, 2022. Tenpenny, Madej, Northrup, Palevsky, Merritt. https://rumble.com/v203e5a-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-dr.-carrie-madej-dr.-christine-northrup-dr.-palevsky-dr.html

Critically Thinking Channel: https://rumble.com/user/CriticallyThinking

5 docs Dr Palevsky Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pAAqDKYEvBbF/

Larry B. Palevsky, M.D. Bio.   Dr. Palevsky received his medical degree from the NYU School of Medicine in 1987, completed a three-year pediatric residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC in 1990. Since 1991, his clinical experience includes working in pediatric emergency and intensive care medicine, in-patient, and out-patient pediatric medicine, neonatal intensive care medicine, newborn and delivery room medicine, and conventional, holistic and integrative pediatric private practice.


Keywords
healthvaccinemedicaltyrannyauthoritarianlarry palevsky

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket