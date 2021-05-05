© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Kent: Congressional Candidate for WA-3
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • May 05, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam Jacobs invites Joe Kent onto the show.
Joe Kent is a father of two, a retired Special Forces veteran and the widower of Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent who was killed by ISIS in Syria. Kent is currently running for Congress from the 3rd Congressional District of Washington State. We had him on to discuss his campaign, as well as the way forward for the Republican Party.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Joe Kent’s Links:
- Joe Kent for Congress: https://www.joekentforcongress.com/
- @joekent16jan19 | Twitter: https://twitter.com/joekent16jan19
- @joekent16jan19 | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joekent16jan19/?hl=en
Helpful Links:
- Read Our Article about How Big Tech and Corporate America Help Subvert the 1st and 2nd Amendments: https://ammo.com/articles/deplatformed-big-tech-companies-subvert-second-amendment-social-media-guns
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
Joe Kent is a father of two, a retired Special Forces veteran and the widower of Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent who was killed by ISIS in Syria. Kent is currently running for Congress from the 3rd Congressional District of Washington State. We had him on to discuss his campaign, as well as the way forward for the Republican Party.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Joe Kent’s Links:
- Joe Kent for Congress: https://www.joekentforcongress.com/
- @joekent16jan19 | Twitter: https://twitter.com/joekent16jan19
- @joekent16jan19 | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joekent16jan19/?hl=en
Helpful Links:
- Read Our Article about How Big Tech and Corporate America Help Subvert the 1st and 2nd Amendments: https://ammo.com/articles/deplatformed-big-tech-companies-subvert-second-amendment-social-media-guns
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.