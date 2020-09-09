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Directed Energy Weapons with Bill Binney and Dr. Katherine Horton
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277 views • September 09, 2020
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Directed Energy Weapons with Bill Binney and Dr. Katherine Horton
Bill Binney – Former Technical Director for the NSA
https://twitter.com/Bill_Binney

Dr. Katherine Horton
https://twitter.com/JITupdate
https://jointinvestigation.org/
https://stop007.org/home/how-is-it-all-possible/
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Katherine_Horton4


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