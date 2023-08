FATHER OF WEATHER WARFARE SPEAKS OUT!

THIS MAN HAS THE SECRETS! HE KNOWS HOW THE OCCULT ELITE WORK THEIR DEMONIC MAJIC. IT'S TIME HUMANITY WAKEUP AND REALIZE THE SATANIC ELITE ARE OUT TO MURDER ALL HUMANITY. THEY HAVE MADE IT CLEAR ONLY 500 MILLION. HUM ANS ARE GOING TO BE ALLOWED TO LIVE ON PLANET EARTH. THIS MEANS SATAN AND HIS DEMONS WILL BE COMIN G FOR ALL OF US FROM THIS POINT FORWARD. THE WEATHER WAR IS REAL AND WHEN YOU LOOK UP AND SEE THE DEADLY CHEMTRAIL PLANES FLYING OVER YOU IT'S NOT GOOD. THE ELITE HAVE CLOAKING UNSEEN AIRCRAFT NOW. AMAZINGLY, WE NOW SEE CHEMTRAILS AND NO PLANES. THIS PROVES THE OCCULT ELITES TECHNOLOGY IS FAR SUPERIOR THAN WHAT WE NOW KNOW EXISTS. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. WE'RE IN THE TRIBULATION AND IT'S GOING TO BE HELL ON. EARTH FROM HERE ON. WAKEUP!