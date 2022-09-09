BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dev & Friends React To #LOTR Rings Of Power Ep 3 | Feat. Lilith, Arch & Kibs
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
120 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 09, 2022

You are all welcome here. For $39.99. Lilith: https://twitter.com/LilithLovett Arch: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheArchCast Kibs: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBickeringBunch (uncensored version of this video is available on alt tech channels) ----- Join the community discord! ► https://discord.gg/sfo Watch Us LIVE (And Click Dat Sub Button!) ► http://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers GB Archive Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer Dev Kit Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6JqRzevf47DxetO2oixKIA SFO Backups Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5yzLXhKMxMO9L0rSciLnNA ----- SUPPORT THE SHOW: BTC:bc1q6udqgvfm9uaj59l24ut7f73wvsfu707kk6pn3m SubscribeStar! ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku Streamlabs! ► https://streamlabs.com/shortfatotaku Patreon! ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku Paypal! ► http://paypal.me/shortfatotaku Humble Bundle Affiliate Link! ► https://www.humblebundle.com/subscription?partner=shortfatotaku Amazon CAN Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/322aFAa Amazon USA Affiliate Link! ► https://amzn.to/30PLxgN Amazon CAN Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/22AZL3PPABOMZ Amazon USA Wishlist! ► https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/BC71ANHPWNQM ----- SFO-CIAL MEDIA! HYUK HYUK DA TWEETS ► https://twitter.com/SFOSecretary DA FACES ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku DA GABS ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku DA MINDS ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku DA PARLERS ► https://parler.com/profile/Shortfatotaku DA STEAMS ► http://steamcommunity.com/groups/ShortFatOtaku ----- Credits: Thumbnail ► elijah wood's instagram Background ► https://twitter.com/cryomancerlex Music ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMnrl0tmd3k #LordOfTheRings #TheRingsOfPower

Keywords
amazonlotrrings of power
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy