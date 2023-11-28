Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 28, 2023

Episode 2160 - Why are turbo cancers on the rise? Stay away from bad people. Does God like everyone? Disney producing flop after flop. Portman urges children to avoid Hollywood. Why so many turbo cancers? Can parasites increase the risk of cancer? Is the targeting of civilians with bombs ok? Kill switch in all vehicles? Plus much more. This is a thought provoking show! It is a must listen.
