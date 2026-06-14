BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Answer The FUC***G Question & Resign': Rep. Dean Grills Secy Lutnick Over Epstein 'Lies'
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
251 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • Today

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg_9MM_kFzE

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create  this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video description feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help.   🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

.

.


Connection Map https://epsteinsearch.info/






WHEN YOU GO INTO THE EPSTEIN FILES LOOKING FOR PEDOS AND YOU COME OUT LEARNING WHAT THE BIOCONVERGENCE LED BY ISRAEL! https://rumble.com/v75v3fu-433112106.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

.

One of the most important Epstein documents exposed was an email conversation from March 19, 2015, with the subject "Preparing for Pandemics" between Jeffery Epstein, Terje Rod-Larsen, and Walter Kemp, disscussing the "next steps" to involve the WHO and the ICRC, who are also all connected or associated with Bill Gates. There are no coincidences.


Global Preparedness Monitoring Board convenes for the first time in Geneva 2015  https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2018/09/10/global-preparedness-monitoring-board-convenes-for-the-first-time-in-geneva



🔥 🧵

Make sure your kids are skipping picture day...


Lifetouch Photography, the largest "school photo" company in the country has been owned by Shutterfly Inc. since 2018.


Shutterfly Inc. is an interesting company, because it is almost entirely cloud-based, meaning that they are more than likely collecting and storing the photos they take of your child on a server somewhere.


They are also taking photos of your children year after year, effectively giving them a generous sample of age progression for each child.


But who owns Shutterfly Inc.?


Apollo Global Management. https://x.com/i/status/1996542864235331850

.

Epstein Files Explorer

Explore millions of pages of publicly released documents from the Department of Justice, court records, and congressional disclosures related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. https://epstein-file-explorer.com/

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022185626381189361


Epstein File EFTA00080475:  Explains how “driving people to commit suicide is a common practice” with directed energy weapons. https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00080475.pdf


.

Epstein's AI Baby Farms... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyEt8h1elEw

.

.

‼️EXCLUSIVE: @mtgreenee Pulls back the cannibalistic veil on the Epstein Files, and the cover-up is SO MUCH WORSE than what you've been being told. You can't afford to miss this exclusive interview. https://x.com/i/status/2021368962747957537

.

.

.

“I've been thinking a lot about that question that you asked Bill Gates, ‘How do we get rid of poor people as a whole’…and I have an answer…” -Director Barry Josephson to Jeffrey Epstein.


10 years later…Bill Gates demanded that the entire World be ‘vaccinated’…


Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
‘Personal chemistry’ keeps U.S.-Russia reset alive as Putin-Trump bond defies ‘backtracks’

‘Personal chemistry’ keeps U.S.-Russia reset alive as Putin-Trump bond defies ‘backtracks’

Lance D Johnson
Reform UK’s flag policy sparks diplomatic tension with Ukraine

Reform UK’s flag policy sparks diplomatic tension with Ukraine

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s Groundhog Day: Stuck in an Endless Time Loop of War and Delusion

Trump’s Groundhog Day: Stuck in an Endless Time Loop of War and Delusion

Mike Adams
U.S. House passes DOMINANCE Act to counter China&#8217;s rare earth monopoly

U.S. House passes DOMINANCE Act to counter China’s rare earth monopoly

Ava Grace
Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Russia and China forging energy alliance to bypass Western financial control

Cassie B.
We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into a Nuclear Holocaust – And Now Forced to Prepare for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy