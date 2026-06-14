'Answer The FUC***G Question & Resign': Rep. Dean Grills Secy Lutnick Over Epstein 'Lies'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg_9MM_kFzE

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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video description feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help. 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

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Connection Map https://epsteinsearch.info/





















WHEN YOU GO INTO THE EPSTEIN FILES LOOKING FOR PEDOS AND YOU COME OUT LEARNING WHAT THE BIOCONVERGENCE LED BY ISRAEL! https://rumble.com/v75v3fu-433112106.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

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One of the most important Epstein documents exposed was an email conversation from March 19, 2015, with the subject "Preparing for Pandemics" between Jeffery Epstein, Terje Rod-Larsen, and Walter Kemp, disscussing the "next steps" to involve the WHO and the ICRC, who are also all connected or associated with Bill Gates. There are no coincidences.





Global Preparedness Monitoring Board convenes for the first time in Geneva 2015 https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2018/09/10/global-preparedness-monitoring-board-convenes-for-the-first-time-in-geneva









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Make sure your kids are skipping picture day...





Lifetouch Photography, the largest "school photo" company in the country has been owned by Shutterfly Inc. since 2018.





Shutterfly Inc. is an interesting company, because it is almost entirely cloud-based, meaning that they are more than likely collecting and storing the photos they take of your child on a server somewhere.





They are also taking photos of your children year after year, effectively giving them a generous sample of age progression for each child.





But who owns Shutterfly Inc.?





Apollo Global Management. https://x.com/i/status/1996542864235331850

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Epstein Files Explorer

Explore millions of pages of publicly released documents from the Department of Justice, court records, and congressional disclosures related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. https://epstein-file-explorer.com/

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https://x.com/i/status/2022185626381189361





Epstein File EFTA00080475: Explains how “driving people to commit suicide is a common practice” with directed energy weapons. https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00080475.pdf





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Epstein's AI Baby Farms... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyEt8h1elEw

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‼️EXCLUSIVE: @mtgreenee Pulls back the cannibalistic veil on the Epstein Files, and the cover-up is SO MUCH WORSE than what you've been being told. You can't afford to miss this exclusive interview. https://x.com/i/status/2021368962747957537

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“I've been thinking a lot about that question that you asked Bill Gates, ‘How do we get rid of poor people as a whole’…and I have an answer…” -Director Barry Josephson to Jeffrey Epstein.





10 years later…Bill Gates demanded that the entire World be ‘vaccinated’…



