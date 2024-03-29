Create New Account
Puppet Joe's Emergency Fund Raiser Event is Shaking Down New Yorkers
GalacticStorm
Just blocks away from each other in NYC, Donald Trump is grieving with the wife of slain police officer Jonathan Diller as pro-Palestinian protesters swarm President Biden's ritzy fundraiser.

Keywords
jesse wattersnycbiden fund raisertrump at wake

