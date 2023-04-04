Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 4/3/23 - EMFs and Cell Towers: How We Can Stop Them

Today, Ann S shares information about EMFs (4G, 5G, and the coming 6G) and cell towers and what is being and can be done to stop them. She covers some of the research, organizations working on legislation in NH, MA, and nationally, and shares some resources.





HB 298 Text: https://legiscan.com/NH/text/HB298/id/2629616





Captured Agency E-book produced by Ethics Center at Harvard: Excellent resource on the FCC, federal legislation and relations with the Telecom Industry: capturedagency_alster.pdf (harvard.edu)









Children’s Health Defense (CHT), RF Kennedy, Jr.

Excellent resource for current news; actively pursing legal action against the FCC.





Big Tech Archives • Children's Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org) There are a number of current relevant articles listed here. Here is one of them:





Critics Warn of ‘a Dragnet of Surveillance’ as U.S. Pushes Ahead With Plans for More ‘Smart’ Cities • Children's Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)









Environmental Health Trust (EHT)





Science - Environmental Health Trust (ehtrust.org) This link provides links to a number of categories for news and studies about various aspects of concern regarding EMF’s and wireless radiation. It is an excellent source. Note the video recording of a lecture given by Dr. Devra Davis, founder of EHT.









Americans for Responsible Technology





Link to recent webinar “The Rights of Citizens in the Deployment of Wireless Infrastructure.” Presented in conjunction with BroadBand International Legal Action Network. This is broken down into “bite-size” chunks by the specific topic and presenter. Highly recommended! The Rights of Citizens the Deployment of Wireless (americansforresponsibletech.org)









Massachusetts for Safe Technology Massachusetts for Safe Technology (ma4safetech.org)





Cece Doucette is the founder and director. She is tireless in her efforts to educate and take action. She works in tandem with other agencies, including those mentioned above, and supports local action.

Educational webinars are offered frequently, and action reporting sessions monthly.









IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN JOINING A TEAM EFFORT TO EDUCATE AND TAKE NEEDED ACTION HERE IN KEENE, please contact Ann Savastano at [email protected] . Thank you!



