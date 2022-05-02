British Mercenaries Charged By DPR With Crimes - Face Death Penalty!

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They (mercenaries) are not included in the categories of persons listed in Article 4 of Section I of the "Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949, as amended and supplemented", to which this Convention applies. Moreover, mercenarism has been recognized as a "military crime" and international bodies are prosecuting mercenaries in court."
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