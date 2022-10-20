The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Benefits Of Living For The Lord!

The Love of God passes all human understanding. That biblical fact is a life saver Warriors of Light!

Know that God through the blood of Jesus is always with you. Through life and death, through sickness and when you are well, through plenty and lack. All he requires of us is to believe. Will that make life perfect? Hardly, but with him you are more than able to achieve victory in all areas of life. Let's Rock!

