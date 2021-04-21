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Amtrak train ride with super high RadioFrequency exposure - from Boston to Wash DC
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215 views • April 21, 2021
You'll see me measure the radiofrequency (RF) exposure in this Amtrak train which I boarded in Boston, MA RF protective gear is very important.
You can find shielding clothes here, Electrosmog meter Cornet and Tri-field as well: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/emf-protection/
You can find shielding clothes here, Electrosmog meter Cornet and Tri-field as well: https://www.exclusivelyholistic.com/product-category/emf-protection/
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