Jason Miller: We Need To Get Power Away From the Big Tech Oligarchs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/01/2021 GETTR CEO Jason Miller: we’re living in the worst period of political censorship in American history. We need to get power away from the big tech oligarchs. It’s time for us to get people’s voices back and get people off the sidelines.