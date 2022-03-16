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THE NEW HEAVENLY JERUSALEM FRAUD
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58 views • March 16, 2022
Video Host David James Speaks to many issues. Today, a show that goes through the plan that the jews have to create the new Jerusalem in the Ukraine.
This show will change your life and give you insight into what’s going on in the world.
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
MY WEBSITE: https://davidjamesboston.com/
DONATE: https://davidjamesboston.com/donations/
This show will change your life and give you insight into what’s going on in the world.
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
MY WEBSITE: https://davidjamesboston.com/
DONATE: https://davidjamesboston.com/donations/
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