GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement CANCEL CULTURE 9/20/20

On Constitution day, September 17th Donald Trump spoke at the National Archives Repository. In the presence of eight historians the President signed an executive order creating the 1776 Foundation to promote the actual history and accomplishments since the founding of America which have been attacked, pilloried, distorted, and desecrated,since, on behalf of the British historical revisionist movement began under the financial direction of the Morgans and Mellons at the end of the 19th century. Their purpose was to promote the idea that the founding of the United States was merely a matter of changing elites, not a matter of principle.

The years have passed and the modern form of revisionist history is that of critical race theory and cancel culture, wherein rationality, hard work, belief in God, and the nuclear family are associated with "whiteness." What Trump has done is to go above the riots and insurrection to call upon a deeper American identity. Establishing that deeper identity of an affirmation of what is good about being an American will undermine the current contrary indentity that emerged out of the Joe MacCarthy witch hunt of being an anti this or an anti that. This will actually complement the idea of reviving the republic and providing identity that is required to end the endless wars.