What we know about the new Epstein emails released that appear to reference Trump - CBS News report

New emails released by Democrats in the House Oversight Committee appear to include messages from Jeffrey Epstein referencing President Trump. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports. (link to all the emails below)

Here are some of the posts:

Jeffrey Epstein to U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack:

Send photos of you and child, make me smile.

Adding, shown photo of memo:

Trump has sent a letter to Israeli President Herzog, urging him to pardon Netanyahu — calling the charges against the Israeli leader “a political and baseless prosecution.”

Much more, Epstein leaks, ties Trump:

Three separate emails, spanning eight years, now tie Donald Trump directly to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, with an appearance from journalist Michael Wolff.

2011 — Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell

“That dog that hasn’t barked is Trump… [victim] spent hours at my house with him.”

Epstein was openly referencing Trump’s silence about their relationship, and acknowledging a victim who spent hours with Trump inside his home.

2015 — Michael Wolff to Epstein

“You can hang him in a way that gives you political currency… or save him, generating a debt.”

At the exact moment Trump’s campaign was taking off, Epstein’s inner circle was discussing how to use Trump — blackmail or protection, depending on who benefited most.

2019 — Epstein to Wolff

“[Victim] … Mar-a-Lago … of course he knew about the girls, he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Epstein himself says Trump knew what was happening. This was months before Epstein’s death.

This blows apart the myth that Trump “barely knew” Epstein.

Trump knew. And they all protected him.

➡️Sauce (https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/12/us/politics/trump-epstein-emails.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes)

BREAKING: Epstein Email Mentions Thiel, Burns, Gates, Brown, Jagland, and Others in “Girls” Message

A 2014 email from Jeffrey Epstein to former Obama attorney Kathy Ruemmler, now the general counsel of Goldman Sachs, reveals a shocking network of names and context.

Epstein’s message, sent during UN General Assembly week, lists:

“this week, Thiel, Summers, Bill Burns, Gordon Brown, Jagland (Council of Europe and Nobel Chairman), Mongolia Pres, Hardeep Purece (India), Boris (Gates), Jabor (Qatar), Sultan (Dubai), Kosslyn (Harvard)…”

He opens with:

“girls? careful I will renew an old habit.”

Ruemmler, then a senior White House attorney under Obama, replies that her “boss will be in town” — a reference to the President.

The email ties Epstein’s personal network to global finance, tech, and politics — including CIA Director William Burns, Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, and foreign heads of state — all within the same thread that casually references women as “girls.”

March 9, 2016 — Epstein wrote to Tom Barrack, then U.S. Special Envoy to Syria and longtime Trump ally:

“FYI I receive many calls a week about both Donald ([redacted], Marla, beauty contest, Mar-a-Lago, etc) and Clinton from reporters… Less so recently with Clinton, but my answers are always I have nothing to say, or I try to ignore altogether. A few times I have been ambushed on the street with questions, but am more careful now.”

The email shows Epstein monitoring media inquiries about both Trump & Clinton months before the 2016 election, carefully managing what he said publicly.

Epstein’s msg to Barrack adds to mounting evidence that his network was deeply intertwined with US political, diplomatic, and business elites. even as scandals surrounding Trump and Clinton began resurfacing that same year.

The exchange took place months before the 2016 U.S. election, part of a larger series of communications between Epstein and Wolff that also reference Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, and political blackmail.

Way too much too post... Cynthia Here is the link to the emails released today:

https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/news/press-releases/house-oversight-committee-releases-jeffrey-epstein-email-correspondence-raising

