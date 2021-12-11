Silent War Ep. 6142: Assange, Foreknowledge of Plandemic - Vax Killing Millions, Hiding GOD.

In this episode of The Silent War:British Court Rules Julian Assange Can Be Extradited To US.US Doctors Were Reviewing Moderna Vaccine In December 2019 Before COVID Hit the US.New Zealand Prime Minister Admits "There's Not Going To Be An End Point To This Vaccination Program".Verdict Reached in Jussie Smollett Hate Hoax Trial — GUILTY ON 5 CHARGES!!The United Nations Unveils a Statue at its NYC Headquarters that Resembles the Beast from the Book of Revelation.While the Governor dines at LGBT victory Galas in washington DC, Oregon COVID Nazis Force Kindergartners To Eat Outside in 40 Degree Weather.In the UK 300,000 Are Suddenly Facing Heart Problems Which Two ‘Doctors’ Claim Is Due to Pandemic Stress (No Mention of the Vaccine) and Deaths among male Children are 83% higher than the 5-year-average since they were given the Covid-19 Vaccine.85% of Covid-19 deaths are among the Vaccinated as European Youth Deaths Rise Sharply.North Carolina Parents Identify Over 100 Book Titles Containing Obscene Content straight our of a pedophiles grooming library.Looting Turned San Francisco Into A Ghost Town as the Los Angeles PD Union Chief “Don’t Come, We Can’t Guarantee Your Safety”.Facebook Admits Their 3rd-Party “Fact Checks” Are “Protected Opinions” But Very Effective in Shutting Down Conservative Content on Their Platform.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat