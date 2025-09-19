A Hostage Pulls Back the Curtain on J6

We asked for transparency...they pulled the curtains..

We begged for justice...they twiddled their thumbs......

We demanded a Real Investigation....they shuffled their feet and looked at the ceiling.





WE ARE DONE ASKING!

Here in this excerpt from Part 4 of Session I of the JANUARY 6th HISTORICAL PANEL OF INQUIRY, former hostage Barry Ramey Pulls that curtain BACK and tells you what he saw and experienced and why it should matter to YOU!!





https://StopHate.com/J6Inquiry



