GLENN BECK | How Trump’s Trials Could HELP Him in the 2024 Election

How Trump’s Trials Could HELP Him in the 2024 Election. Former president Donald Trump is facing multiple legal trials during an election year. But despite the trials hurting his ability to campaign, Senator J.D. Vance believes they’re actually “really helping Trump politically.”

Sen. Vance joins Glenn to explain how Trump is turning these legal attacks, including the hush money “sham trial” in New York, into effective campaigning tools.





In fact, they may have even allowed Trump to say the “line of the year.” Sen. Vance also weighs in on the rumors that he could be Trump’s VP pick and why one of Biden’s recent actions “should offend every person in this country.”





