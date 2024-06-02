STANDING OVATION FOR PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AT UFC 302

"UFC on TNT Sports @ufcontnt President Donald Trump is in the building!"
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #UFC302 | LIVE on TNT Sports
https://x.com/ufcontnt/status/1797086014663528489
7:01 PM · Jun 1, 2024
TRUMP UFC 302
###
"Huey Lewis & The News - The Power Of Love"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.