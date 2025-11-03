VOTER FRAUD ALERT 🚨 THIS GUY JUST ADMITTED HE WAS ON HIS WAY TO ILLEGALLY VOTE FOR MAMDANI 6 TIMES❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michelle #AmericaFirst - 🚨VOTER FRAUD ALERT!! This guy just admitted he was on his way to ILLEGALLY vote for Mamdani six times!
I live in NYS & there's no ID requirement, you just sign your name. He could just lie about his address & vote in multiple precincts!
This is a Class E felony, punishable by up to 4 years in state prison per count. So, if he indeed voted six times that's up to 24 years behind bars!!!👇
Source: https://x.com/MichelleRM68/status/1984891140278030595
Thumbnail: https://x.com/fendlab85183451/status/1985033240835441058