Welcome To Proverbs Club.Refreshing The Leader.
Proverbs 25:13 (NIV).
13) Like a snow-cooled drink at harvest time
is a trustworthy messenger to the one who sends him;
he refreshes the spirit of his master.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
An honest reporter encourages the leader.
Whether good news or bad news, or somewhere in between,
the leader is better-off knowing the situation.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2s3wz7wn
#snow #cooled #drink #harvest #time #trustworthy #messenger #sends #refreshes #spirit #master
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.