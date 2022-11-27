Welcome To Proverbs Club.Refreshing The Leader.

Proverbs 25:13 (NIV).

13) Like a snow-cooled drink at harvest time

is a trustworthy messenger to the one who sends him;

he refreshes the spirit of his master.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

An honest reporter encourages the leader.

Whether good news or bad news, or somewhere in between,

the leader is better-off knowing the situation.

