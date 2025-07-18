GENIUS Act condemns us all to DIGITAL ENSLAVEMENT under a stablecoin debt Ponzi scheme (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 18, 2025)

- House of Representatives Passes the Genius Act (0:11)

- Dollar Collapse and BRICS Nations Challenge (1:51)

- The Role of Tether and Stable Coins (6:58)

- The Genius Act and Surveillance Concerns (14:25)

- Trump's Crypto Week and Financial Implications (16:56)

- Gold and Silver as Safe Havens (22:44)

- Texas's Role in the New Financial System (46:59)

- Hybrid Drone Warfare and Terrorism Risks (1:05:03)

- Micro Nuclear Warheads and Drones (1:14:26)

- Drones and National Security (1:19:56)

- Drone Usage and Licensing (1:24:52)

- Introduction to the Podcast and Guest (1:26:43)

- Overview of the Film "Grid Down, Power Up" (1:28:31)

- Challenges of the Texas Power Grid (1:30:40)

- AI Data Centers and Power Grid Strain (1:32:34)

- Nuclear Power and Grid Security (1:59:10)

- Renewable Energy and Grid Stability (1:59:34)

- Challenges of Dependence on Chinese Components (2:06:03)

- Call to Action for Grid Security (2:12:30)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:14:39)





