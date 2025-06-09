BrightLearn - New Zealand Whistleblower Exposes Vaccine Deaths, an interview with Liz Gunn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast discusses whistleblower Barry Young’s alarming findings linking certain vaccine batches to high death rates in New Zealand, his subsequent arrest, and journalist Liz Gunn’s efforts to expose government suppression, urging global awareness and support for his legal battle.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.