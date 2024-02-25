Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kari Lake's views on term limits for Congress.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2206 Subscribers
Shop now
100 views
Published a day ago

Kari Lake talkin’ rigged elections on Fox News when asked about term limits: “I think if we had really great, honest elections that people had faith in, we would be able to vote people out. But when we have elections run the way they are, it’s impossible to vote some of these people out.” 🎯


Perfect answer. This is the argument that should be made anytime someone brings up term limits. talkin’ rigged elections on Fox News when asked about term limits: “I think if we had really great, honest elections that people had faith in, we would be able to vote people out. But when we have elections run the way they are, it’s impossible to vote some of these people out.” 🎯


Perfect answer. This is the argument that should be made anytime someone brings up term limits.

Keywords
maria bartiromoterm limitskari lake

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket