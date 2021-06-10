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Healing Emotional And Physical Trauma
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12 views • June 10, 2021
The unexpected and often sudden changes our civilization is going through can sometimes take away our feelings of safety, leaving us -- and our kids -- traumatized.
The symptoms of trauma can be extremely painful to live with, affecting quality of life on a daily basis. But for some, the effects are so subtle that they wouldn't identify as having any trauma whatsoever, even though these emotional scars are negatively impacting them.
One thing is for sure -- when left unresolved, trauma is absolutely destructive to both our mental and physical health.
So what can we do to safely and effectively release trauma -- and free our minds and bodies from the events of our past?
The symptoms of trauma can be extremely painful to live with, affecting quality of life on a daily basis. But for some, the effects are so subtle that they wouldn't identify as having any trauma whatsoever, even though these emotional scars are negatively impacting them.
One thing is for sure -- when left unresolved, trauma is absolutely destructive to both our mental and physical health.
So what can we do to safely and effectively release trauma -- and free our minds and bodies from the events of our past?
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