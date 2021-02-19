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Biden's Fake Inauguration Was A Satanic Ritual!! The A.I. Human Enslavement Agenda!! Freedom news Network
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312 views • February 19, 2021
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Sources for Video:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79285/china-shows-off-super-soldiers-equipped-with-exoskeleton-suits-on-heavily-disputed.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79273/advanced-ai-software-developed-for-smart-cities-will-create-spotlight-on-the-tracked.html
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/opinion/2021/02/14/china-means-to-destroy-us-after-biden-weakens-our-defenses-beijing-will-go-kinetic/
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-02-17-north-dakota-nullify-biden-executive-orders-laws.html
Intro Music by:Bensound.com
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
DNA Being Changed, The .I. Agenda, Bill Gates Buying All The Farmland, Biden Weakening Our Defenses So China Can Go Kenetic, Agenda 21, Spirituality, Pineal Gland, Battle of Good And Evil, God Always Wins, Trump Latest, 2nd Amendment, 2nd Amendment Sanctuary States, EOs Unconstitutional, Common Law, Constitutional Republic
We are so close to our goal!! If you would like to Donate to the channel or helo get The New Production Site Started Go Here:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whatif1137
Sources for Video:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79285/china-shows-off-super-soldiers-equipped-with-exoskeleton-suits-on-heavily-disputed.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79273/advanced-ai-software-developed-for-smart-cities-will-create-spotlight-on-the-tracked.html
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/opinion/2021/02/14/china-means-to-destroy-us-after-biden-weakens-our-defenses-beijing-will-go-kinetic/
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-02-17-north-dakota-nullify-biden-executive-orders-laws.html
Intro Music by:Bensound.com
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