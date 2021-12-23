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12/23/2021 Miles Guo’s GETTR: HBO/VICE & Isobel Yeung are so evil because they defined the Whistleblowers’ Movement and oversea Chinese as cult and terrorists; Haulacast in WWII and the Anti-Chinese Riots in Indonesia were also invoked by the same or similar rogue media, you’re still hestitant do nothing about it?