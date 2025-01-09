It’s All Fake? AI, Amandha Vollmer, Flat Earth Dave, Meat vs. Vegetarian, “Southern Israelite” Sex

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-01-08 Vollmer, Shelton
Topic list:
* How far do we take, “EVERYTHING IS FAKE!” Was the Simpson-Brown murder scripted?
* AI chaos in “St. Peter’s Square”. Did Johnny precipitate it?
* Rich reports on Freemasonic “church”.
* Doing a special on Amandha Vollmer: “You Christian cultists believe those stories are true.”
* Is Vollmer a Jesuitess?
* What are the keys to Flat Earth Dave’s success?
* “Urine THERAPY”?
* Vollmer was a “Vivisection Technician”—are you kidding me?
* What’s the right take on “meat vs. vegetarian”?
* “Occupied” vs. “Occupied by Rome”
* The full, balanced Truth about “RACE”.
* Jay Dyer and his Orthodoxy.
* Drake Shelton on sexual sin—are you kidding me?
* Johnny on marriage and sex.
