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NEON NAZIS: SOFTWARE COMPANY CANCELS TRUNEWS CONTRACT MIRROR
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141 views • January 22, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today TruNews discusses the coordinated assault on enemies of the Left, as the purge of Christian thought and business accelerates in the vacuum created by the departure of President Donald Trump and the capitulation by the leaders in the Republican Party. TruNews also addresss the decision by Neon to join the book burners, and refuse a church service over lies.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/neon-nazis-donor-management-software-company-cancels-trunews-contract
Courtesy of TruNews
Today TruNews discusses the coordinated assault on enemies of the Left, as the purge of Christian thought and business accelerates in the vacuum created by the departure of President Donald Trump and the capitulation by the leaders in the Republican Party. TruNews also addresss the decision by Neon to join the book burners, and refuse a church service over lies.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/neon-nazis-donor-management-software-company-cancels-trunews-contract
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