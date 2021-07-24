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Dave Kopacz, Red Pill Politics - Impromptu Rant, July 23, 2021
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11 views • July 24, 2021
Friday night surprise; Dave coming on to lay out the latest on the state of our Republic (such that it is). Home schooling and resistance to tyrants always to the fore.
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