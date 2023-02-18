Did Biden Use A $400,000 Missile To Shoot Down A $12 Balloon? | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Showlay Travis dives into some new details regarding the balloon shot down over Alaska. Reportedly, Joe Biden may have used a $400,000 missile to shoot down a $12 balloon. This would be par for the course for the Biden White House.
