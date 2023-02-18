Did Biden Use A $400,000 Missile To Shoot Down A $12 Balloon? | The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Showlay Travis dives into some new details regarding the balloon shot down over Alaska. Reportedly, Joe Biden may have used a $400,000 missile to shoot down a $12 balloon. This would be par for the course for the Biden White House.

Connect with Clay & Buck!

Become a C&B 24/7 Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/cnb-sign-up/

Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/clayandbuck

https://rumble.com/v29xr3a-did-biden-use-a-400000-missile-to-shoot-down-a-12-balloon-the-clay-travis-a.html

