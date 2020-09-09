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100 Days of 'The Mob' | Rob Schmitt
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39 views • September 09, 2020
As protests and demonstrations in Portland reach the 100-day benchmark, Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt reviews the past few months of movements in US cities across the nation, and the truthfulness of a 'peaceful protest' narrative, whether or not violent acts are being ignored by prominent Democrats like Joe Biden, and more.
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