Trump's Lead Negotiator

Steve Witkoff’s Critical Role In Negotiating Global Peace & The Warmongers Trying To Stop Him

* He has no background in diplomacy.

* He has turned out to be the most effective American diplomat in a generation.

* Here is how he’s trying to resolve the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 March 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-steve-witkoff

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1903207340696014945