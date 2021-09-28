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Dr Larry Palevsky on Fire in NY: 10s of Thousands if not Millions DYING from this shot
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632 views • September 28, 2021
"People are getting sick because there's material in the shots that's meant to make them sick."
Forwarded from World Doctors Alliance
SHARE- Dr Palevsky on Fire in NY, nails Covraud in 10 mins.
https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance
Forwarded from World Doctors Alliance
SHARE- Dr Palevsky on Fire in NY, nails Covraud in 10 mins.
https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance
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