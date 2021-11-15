© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VATICAN EXPOSED. YOUR BIRTH, DEATH AND SERIAL NUMBER ALL ON RECORD AT THE VATICAN WHO SAY THEY OWN U
Follow
2
Share
Report
302 views • November 15, 2021
VATICAN EXPOSED. YOUR BIRTH, DEATH AND SERIAL NUMBER ALL ON RECORD AT THE VATICAN WHO SAY THEY OWN U
This is very true. The file numbers on your birth certificate is your serial number for the bond produced by your birth certificate. Your social security number is the account number for those bonds. They buy and trade these bonds on the stock markets in 1871 when the 41th Congress convened they created a new government and the British became that new government. Read the acts of 1871 and the acts of the 41th Congress. This is when they created the birth certificate bullions and we became those bullions because we had no gold to pay off our debts so they created the birth certificate laws and we became slaves to the British via the Vatican. Look it up and you will find this to all be true
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hfo6FyNeehEg/
This is very true. The file numbers on your birth certificate is your serial number for the bond produced by your birth certificate. Your social security number is the account number for those bonds. They buy and trade these bonds on the stock markets in 1871 when the 41th Congress convened they created a new government and the British became that new government. Read the acts of 1871 and the acts of the 41th Congress. This is when they created the birth certificate bullions and we became those bullions because we had no gold to pay off our debts so they created the birth certificate laws and we became slaves to the British via the Vatican. Look it up and you will find this to all be true
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hfo6FyNeehEg/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.