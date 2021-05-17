Gain of Function

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All footage courtesy of the MSM, except for the editing of popcorn man.
SOURCES:
Study; "A SARS-like Cluster of Circulating Bat Coronaviruses Shows Potential for Human Emergence":
https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985
Study; "The spike glycoprotein of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV contains a furin-like cleavage site absent in CoV of the same clade":
https://pdf.sciencedirectassets.com/271065/1-s2.0-S0166354220X00039/1-s2.0-S0166354220300528/am.pdf?X-Amz-Security-Token=IQoJb3JpZ2luX2VjEIj%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2F%2FwEaCXVzLWVhc3QtMSJHMEUCICalAFkAMVV2wghSRBtLoY93YjmYQ6BaGEtz4z4DCK3pAiEAiW3oeHwDexJDr4Q1Ccsz8ZCFXjNJa7mey36mbRiHJQYqtAMIIRADGgwwNTkwMDM1NDY4NjUiDL7Igo0hB4dbc62QnSqRA1yZ6dWVv9%2BaNhoF%2FSur%2BolvHJHCqK%2FB6Gz3ZQ5IGe1%2BwNdCi1%2FY1pEMCzSqO7Rxv%2FxqSI7gbbWavNIFPIXbS%2BUZQ8VFE56YuDVCHxAthtxuS8b83McXBqHjC36oV3bZRs5FPKt5SoeGcnnwYdejk1zPYBGQHtHyOq7A3GzEcEEDFFcJopOviCjvTgupikqrxxBm2AUHfIEqz%2Bcf%2FVUk3ljqfkLkEQ68lqT6fST0F816uTDZjTci2jX6dfAQemKf239Tu%2FDqAf8yKJzuYZViXSpRr%2BgXD%2F%2Fv9vvm2JSONqYegOiTqSvtBm5pgDYxklJuvbOeQavHBakXJpw4NxAxfplJxRBAGbXdW8ri%2F%2FJrc54ceqq9YhAtHe38h35g05%2FCmobTSM7n3Axvvvc9KCxIJ5byetuPgwnuxqta7dPsZBidSNmT6tcUwGeEyw0ZcMHxb1QNzRX3YT2BqXjZod82pL%2FVusNuVJJUKE%2FYIALOsWVNqsU02iiN%2BVV3cRls3Ojm4Gbs8MfQN8dBXzX5aGmrIlZBMKW8gYUGOusBgKCCFUYqQf4LME81ymP1OBT79DNn5hQABv52dKX05EuWVUHq%2FwSeFudPlUeDUdE0oBpX%2Fq8NUFs841UzSViqDNZtWV%2F%2FNaEe%2FqZ3VSuvjNKu%2FLqXBcYdvyFfX4e7Rt7J31vJfv7FfSIAqMbfS30i11A%2Fhy0vszutdMRnqka4PmwtyWfkNUzBD5Iyd7pT9omBHt0Z4cowSQewP7YaJQJx%2F4ITBi4RYq6e6ioZffr6EdQ25Cm3%2BJpmenPTFhnf7kH4lb267CM2Qjlnq7p11QBFOl3k4XjzJgnqefTWNy4%2FfJeCIdSLvggTPnbIyQ%3D%3D&;X-Amz-Algorithm=AWS4-HMAC-SHA256&X-Amz-Date=20210516T003421Z&X-Amz-SignedHeaders=host&X-Amz-Expires=300&X-Amz-Credential=ASIAQ3PHCVTYWKVZKH52%2F20210516%2Fus-east-1%2Fs3%2Faws4_request&X-Amz-Signature=8d7aec322d9f23b97e65274436e9dfeb753046ea07a7070e84713d57359ce1ce&hash=a752851894652c2c76538e110264e8319192fec58b21c701af7c937ef016cd95&host=68042c943591013ac2b2430a89b270f6af2c76d8dfd086a07176afe7c76c2c61&pii=S0166354220300528&tid=pdf-efba9b3d-7721-4c23-a73e-d3edeb9c28f9&sid=111e612c25be7749de38279878c134bcb37fgxrqa&type=client
PANDEMIC SIMULATIONS and RESPONSE SCENARIOS:
Crimson Contagion 2020:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimson_Contagion
Event 201 2019:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/about
Disease X 2018:
https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/2018/03/disease-x
Spars 2017:
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
LockStep 2010:
https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura, Season1, Episode 5,"Secret Societies", 2009:
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x71mm81
EcoHealth Funding:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1B2w2QedrqJhS1ISF9z5ZUqJS3Y64FuQstllN1mWiAhc/edit#gid=954025590
Fauci 2017, "surpirise outbreak" statement, full presentation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGAxGJgQI&;t=3m34s
ALTERNATIVE NEWS HOMEPAGE - Research Resources:
https://www.attitudeproductions.com/ANH/
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/j8ZNM9WQAXf2/
ThoughtCrime7