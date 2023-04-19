Sen. Roger Marshall Plans Resolution for ‘No Confidence’ Vote Against Biden’s DHS Chief Mayorkas
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) is readying a resolution to bring a vote of no confidence against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who has overseen record-breaking illegal immigration to the United States.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2j6ooi-sen.-roger-marshall-plans-resolution-for-no-confidence-vote-against-bidens-.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=10
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.