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Pelosi Still Nuts - Maverick Party
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15 views • October 21, 2020
Pelosi announces bill on 25th Amendment after questioning Trump's health

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced legislation to create a commission that would allow Congress to oust a president from office, using the 25th Amendment, a day after she accused President Trump of being "in an altered state" from his coronavirus treatment.

"This is not about President Trump," Pelosi maintained Friday. "He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pelosi-25th-amendment-trumps-health


Total Disgrace: We Know Why Pelosi and Schumer Are Dragging Their Feet on a COVID Relief Bill

Go to hell. That’s what should be said to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chucky Schumer. Congressional Democrats have always dragged their feet on coronavirus relief. It’s never been a smooth process. Democrats delay, delay, and delay and then agree to pass virtually what Republicans had proposed in the first place. We all know this game, except it’s an election year—and Election Day is rapidly approaching. The Democratic Party is beholden to a base where working with Trump on anything is verboten. It could be for AIDS research and Democrats who would back that hypothetical initiative would probably find themselves being primaried.

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2020/09/18/we-know-why-pelosi-and-schumer-are-dragging-their-feet-on-a-covid-relief-bill-n2576485


Pelosi Goes Nuts & Accuses Wolf Blitzer, CNN Colleagues Of Being Apologists For The Republicans

Nancy Pelosi accused CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer of being “an apologist for the Republican position” during a shocking interview in which she grew visibly irritated with Wolf Blitzer’s questions.

https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/pelosi-goes-nuts-accuses-wolf-blitzer-cnn-colleagues-of-being-apologists-for-the-republicans/


Maverick party still embraces Wexit goal of a better deal for Alberta

The newly rebranded Maverick Party wants to advocate for those in Western Canada at the federal level, and isn’t afraid to push for separation to form a new country.

The party formerly known as Wexit Canada changed its name to Maverick last week after consulting with members, the party’s president, Travis Olson, told Daily Hive.

“It means a free and independent thinker. People that aren’t just okay with going along with the status quo,” he said.

https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/wexit-maverick-party-alberta-better-deal


Wexit’s morph into the Maverick Party a big missed opportunity

On September 17th, Wexit Canada leader Jay Hill announced that they were jettisoning their catchy portmanteau, and had registered a new name with Elections Canada. Wexit Canada is now the Maverick Party.

The new name immediately became fodder for satirists, who drew comparison to the popular Tom Cruise character in the 1986 blockbuster action-drama “Top Gun”. Hill denied any intentional connection.

“Maverick” seems an odd name for a party, considering the definition of the word, “an independent individual who does not go along with a group or party” (Merriam Webster), and could be interpreted as conceptual confusion. Certainly, it does not convey any particular political orientation.

https://www.westernstandardonline.com/2020/09/grafton-wexits-morph-into-the-maverick-party-a-big-missed-opportunity/


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