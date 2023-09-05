Bumper-Sticker Religion

April 18th, 2021

Many Christians do not truly know the word of God and allow themselves to be deceived through ignorance and laziness. Deception is running rampant within the church, one of the biggest being the lie of unconditional eternal security. Pastor Dean Odle explains the difference between willful rebellion against God and sin with repentance. All Christians need to fight the "once saved always saved' lie and teach the truth about God's grace and sins unto death.