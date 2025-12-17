Have both Democrats and Republicans betrayed you? Stop funding the uni-party D.C. machine!

A corrupt uni-party, the two headed beast, runs the show: authoritarian communists embedded in the Democratic party and endless war-mongers driving the Republican party. Peace, freedom, and “live and let live” are not their goal—power is: serving the interests of the super-rich who pay for politicians’ election advertising campaigns. The only real protest left is simple: stop paying the government money.

Millions of peace, and freedom-seeking Americans are withdrawing their financial support, the lifeblood of this corrupt uni-party. You can join them by no longer paying federal income tax that you were deceived into paying, legally and safely.



