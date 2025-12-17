BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Have both Democrats and Republicans betrayed you? Stop funding the uni-party D.C. machine!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
115 followers
38 views • 20 hours ago

A corrupt uni-party, the two headed beast, runs the show: authoritarian communists embedded in the Democratic party and endless war-mongers driving the Republican party. Peace, freedom, and “live and let live” are not their goal—power is: serving the interests of the super-rich who pay for politicians’ election advertising campaigns. The only real protest left is simple: stop paying the government money.

Millions of peace, and freedom-seeking Americans are withdrawing their financial support, the lifeblood of this corrupt uni-party. You can join them by no longer paying federal income tax that you were deceived into paying, legally and safely.


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-41031 exchange
