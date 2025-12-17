Have both Democrats and Republicans betrayed you? Stop funding the uni-party D.C. machine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A corrupt uni-party, the two headed beast, runs the show: authoritarian communists embedded in the Democratic party and endless war-mongers driving the Republican party. Peace, freedom, and “live and let live” are not their goal—power is: serving the interests of the super-rich who pay for politicians’ election advertising campaigns. The only real protest left is simple: stop paying the government money.
Millions of peace, and freedom-seeking Americans are withdrawing their financial support, the lifeblood of this corrupt uni-party. You can join them by no longer paying federal income tax that you were deceived into paying, legally and safely.