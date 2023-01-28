Russia Tyulpan mortar crew launches strike against AFU positions

Russia Ukraine Updates
January 27, 2023
The mortars are intended to obliterate Ukrainians strongpoints and enormous braced regions. Its 240mm type and ballistic particulars permit to infiltrate 3-meter-thick substantial designs.
The group utilizes arms gauging from 130 to 230 kg, equipped for obliterating threatening offices at extensive good ways from the line of contact.
