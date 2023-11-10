Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are People Realy That Stupid ?
channel image
Rick Langley
901 Subscribers
54 views
Published 21 hours ago

Are people really that Stupid ? "Be carful what you wish for " Never forget the democrats / deep state consider you the enemy, they have been framing you as the terrorist for years now. The patriot act was always meant for the patriots. they are setting us up for a fall and an excuse to usher in the mark of the beast via CBDC's biometrics, and a social credit score. the media is ISIS they are setting us up for a fall and an excuse to usher in the mark of the beast via CBDC's biometrics, and a social credit score. Alphabet Al-Quaeda

Keywords
stupidturn off the tv mind controlare peoplerealy thatthrow away your smart phone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket