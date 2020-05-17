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German Riot Police pulls guns & Use Dogs to scare Anti-Lockdown Protesters!!
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106 views • May 17, 2020
#BREAKING – #GERMANY: A police officer said they will use their weapon against peaceful German anti-lockdown protesters!?
#Merkel's #regime forces using dogs for hindering peaceful people to participate against the #lockdown measures.
#Merkel's #regime forces using dogs for hindering peaceful people to participate against the #lockdown measures.
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